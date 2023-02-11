Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 56,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 198,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$44.57 million and a P/E ratio of -33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

