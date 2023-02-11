PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $142.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

PPG stock opened at $126.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.91. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $154.74.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also

