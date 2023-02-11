Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to C$140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PD. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$139.40.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$86.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$103.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.38. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$61.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

