Presearch 1-Day Volume Reaches $115,157.63 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Presearch has a total market cap of $22.34 million and approximately $115,157.63 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

