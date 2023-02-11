Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 202,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SQFTW remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. 438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

