Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 772,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $78,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $134,276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 22.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average is $118.24.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.