Prom Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Prom has a market capitalization of $88.97 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00022511 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00046710 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019616 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00219793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.86913174 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $6,495,340.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

