ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUMP. Benchmark started coverage on ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.87 on Friday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProPetro Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ProPetro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in ProPetro by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProPetro by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.