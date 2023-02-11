ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.82.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PUMP. Benchmark started coverage on ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
ProPetro Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.87 on Friday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 2.37.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
