ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

