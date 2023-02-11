ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
ProPhase Labs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $15.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
