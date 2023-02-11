ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 1,100.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $19,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,139,000. Randolph Co Inc grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 258,790 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 321,671 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 186,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 131,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,782,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $36.87 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

