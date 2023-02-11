Proton Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Proton has a market capitalization of $25.58 million and $1.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,031,294,888 coins and its circulating supply is 14,031,326,830 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

