Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.33

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 198935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($70.97) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €71.00 ($76.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($80.65) to €82.00 ($88.17) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €72.00 ($77.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

