Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) versus Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Critical Survey

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Puyi has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Puyi alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puyi and Federated Hermes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $188.74 million 1.96 -$9.06 million N/A N/A Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.45 $239.50 million $2.66 14.98

Profitability

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

This table compares Puyi and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A Federated Hermes 16.57% 26.80% 13.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Puyi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 87.6% of Puyi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Puyi and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Hermes 1 1 2 0 2.25

Federated Hermes has a consensus target price of $36.13, indicating a potential downside of 9.32%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Puyi.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Puyi on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puyi

(Get Rating)

Puyi, Inc. engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. The firm also offers financial asset allocation services including asset management services, insurance consulting services, and trust consulting services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.