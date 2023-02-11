Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Short Interest Update

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. Pyrophyte Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyrophyte Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 18.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 233,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 16.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 996,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pyrophyte Acquisition

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

