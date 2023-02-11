Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.53.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.21. 608,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,672. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Qiagen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after purchasing an additional 434,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 48.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,129,000 after purchasing an additional 394,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

