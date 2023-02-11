QITMEER NETWORK One Day Volume Hits $356,351.52 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $356,351.52 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002787 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.62910889 USD and is up 194.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $433,523.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

