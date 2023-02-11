QITMEER NETWORK Trading 24.5% Lower This Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $396,139.40 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.60255572 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $361,499.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

