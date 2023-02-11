QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Trading Down 6.1%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 192,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 412,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

QS Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

QS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.