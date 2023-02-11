QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Trading Down 6.1%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 192,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 412,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
QS Energy Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
QS Energy Company Profile
QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets.
