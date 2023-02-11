Qtum Price Hits $2.74 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $286.02 million and approximately $81.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00012599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.17 or 0.07008771 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00082219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00029802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00062907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,530,959 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

