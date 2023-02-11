Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Down 61.2% in January

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 177,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 22,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,051. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Qualigen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.39.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.16% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Qualigen Therapeutics will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualigen Therapeutics

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

