Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $553-557 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.53 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.18 EPS.

Qualys Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.54. 644,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.07. Qualys has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 20.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

