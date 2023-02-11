Quantum (QUA) One Day Volume Tops $180,983.62

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5,602.39 and approximately $180,983.62 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00220446 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,985.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

