Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as low as C$0.91. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QST shares. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.