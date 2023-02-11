Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,928.47

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,928.47 ($23.18) and traded as high as GBX 2,145 ($25.78). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,130 ($25.60), with a volume of 27,146 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,950 ($23.44) to GBX 2,100 ($25.24) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.44) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,198.75 ($26.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,028.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,070.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,928.47.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

