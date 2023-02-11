Raymond James Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$233.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$226.00.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$197.04 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$170.82 and a one year high of C$209.57. The company has a market cap of C$34.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$197.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$196.78.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

