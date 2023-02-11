Raymond James Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $402.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $398.00 to $402.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $363.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.99. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.