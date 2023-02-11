Raymond James Lowers Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target to C$3.50

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDP. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

