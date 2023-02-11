Raymond James Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $90.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ON. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.44.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in onsemi by 12.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in onsemi by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in onsemi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in onsemi by 188.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

