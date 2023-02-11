ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.78 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $6,970.19 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.90 or 0.00433147 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00029547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015428 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004577 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017511 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

