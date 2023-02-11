Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RWT. JMP Securities upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 919,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $893.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

