Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.03-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regency Centers also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.03-4.11 EPS.

Regency Centers Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.41.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

