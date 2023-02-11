Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $800.33.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $757.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $735.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $703.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.