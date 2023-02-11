Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $800.33.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $757.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $735.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $703.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

