Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) Short Interest Update

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Relativity Acquisition Price Performance

Relativity Acquisition stock remained flat at $12.28 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Relativity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relativity Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

