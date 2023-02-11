ReNew Energy Global (RNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.10 million. On average, analysts expect ReNew Energy Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RNW opened at $5.64 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 129,147 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

