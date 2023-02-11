Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of REPYY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 51,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.31.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Repsol

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.80 ($18.06) to €16.50 ($17.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

