Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of REPYY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 51,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.31.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
