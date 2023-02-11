Reviewing Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) & Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Advantest alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 24.39% 39.19% 23.75% Peraso -119.18% -61.31% -52.79%

Volatility & Risk

Advantest has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $3.71 billion 3.87 $776.98 million N/A N/A Peraso $5.68 million 3.52 -$10.91 million ($0.59) -1.55

This table compares Advantest and Peraso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advantest and Peraso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peraso has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.22%. Given Peraso’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso is more favorable than Advantest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advantest beats Peraso on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

(Get Rating)

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries. The Mechatronic segment provides the semiconductor devices handling mechatronic applied products such as testers, handlers, device interfaces, and nanotechnology products. The Others segment involves in the customer solutions support, and equipment leasing services. The company was founded by Ikuo Takeda in December 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Peraso

(Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc. engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.