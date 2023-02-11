Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-2.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.08-$2.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 136.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,163,000 after purchasing an additional 236,991 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,132,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,080,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,644,000 after purchasing an additional 165,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,635,000 after purchasing an additional 73,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

