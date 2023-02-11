Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of flat (+/-1%) to ~$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.41 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 202,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

