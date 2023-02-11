Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 11th.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $88.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. On average, analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of REPX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.41. 33,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $643.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

