Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of RAD opened at $3.66 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rite Aid by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rite Aid by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

