Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Rite Aid Price Performance
Shares of RAD opened at $3.66 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rite Aid (RAD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.