Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.74.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.