Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 39,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.