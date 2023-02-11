RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

RMGC remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Friday. 27,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

