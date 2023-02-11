Robert W. Baird Boosts Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $120.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark cut their price target on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of DIOD opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,722. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile



Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

