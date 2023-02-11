Robert W. Baird Increases Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $18.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $13.87 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

