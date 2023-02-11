Robert W. Baird Lowers Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $175.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $170.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $163.56 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

