Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

RMTI stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.