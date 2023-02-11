Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSGUF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RSGUF opened at $4.29 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar and maple products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers Sugar (RSGUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.