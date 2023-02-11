Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSGUF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RSGUF opened at $4.29 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar and maple products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

