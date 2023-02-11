Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Raised to C$6.50

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$6.06 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$5.58 and a 52-week high of C$6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$632.49 million and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$267.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Articles

