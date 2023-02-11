Royal Bank of Canada Raises Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $74.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BERY. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

