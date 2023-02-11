Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $131.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FISV. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.05.
Fiserv Price Performance
Fiserv stock opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
